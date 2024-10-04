Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 32916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,860,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.