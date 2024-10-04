iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 85254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.