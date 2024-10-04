Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 137233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBPH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $566,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $914,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

