Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Down 19% – Here’s What Happened

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 282,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 100,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Torq Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torq Resources

In other news, Director Michael Kosowan bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$63,750.00. Corporate insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

