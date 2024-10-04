iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 332379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,679 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 168,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 168,335 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

