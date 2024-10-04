SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 10545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

