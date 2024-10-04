SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.23 and last traded at $88.23, with a volume of 5086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

