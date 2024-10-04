TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Shares Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$58.00. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. TC Energy traded as low as C$59.23 and last traded at C$59.25. 135,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,665,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.26.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.23.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. In related news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4244068 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

