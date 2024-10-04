Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 111853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RNA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,187,366.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,187,366.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $225,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,543 shares of company stock worth $5,543,382. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.