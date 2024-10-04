Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Shutterstock by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

