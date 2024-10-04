Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 4839074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $281,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

