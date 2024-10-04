Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 5341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

