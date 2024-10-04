AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 956 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $188.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.