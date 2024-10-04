AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 671,144 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,144 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of FutureFuel worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 321.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 566,367 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 612.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 303,038 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of FF opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.62.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

