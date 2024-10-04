43,448 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Hub Group by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 129,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

