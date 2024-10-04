Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,381 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of Guess? worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Guess? by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Guess? by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of GES opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

