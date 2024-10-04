Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 44,949 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 291.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

