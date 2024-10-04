Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 256.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Silgan by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

