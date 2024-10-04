Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,459 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $57.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

