Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 296.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,656. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

