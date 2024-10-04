Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $239.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

