Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 565,045 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 767.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,045 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4,620.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $206.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $573.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSP shares. StockNews.com lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

