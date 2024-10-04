Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,007 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of iQIYI worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 65.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iQIYI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Read Our Latest Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.