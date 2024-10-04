Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,324 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.