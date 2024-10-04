Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SF opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

