Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,545 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 394,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,624 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 275,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,979,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $903,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.06 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

