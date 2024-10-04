Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innoviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 823.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 10.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $20.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

