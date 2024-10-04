Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 255.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $948.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.50.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

