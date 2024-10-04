Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,470 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bel Fuse worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $760,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

