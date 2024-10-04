Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 160,619 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 285.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,619 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,298,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,169,815.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,298,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 573,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $6,101,539.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,450,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,718,065.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

