Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,381 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $166.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $206.28.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,256. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.87.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

