1,416 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,506,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,841,695. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $279.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

