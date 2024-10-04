Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1,940.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Unionview LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV opened at $56.83 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

