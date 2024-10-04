Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

