Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 277,219 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277,219 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.1% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 49,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VSH opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

