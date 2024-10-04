Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 111,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 262,179 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,163,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 87,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

