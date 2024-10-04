Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $337.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $341.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.41.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.