Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 188.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,423 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $19,832,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $12,410,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,403,000 after acquiring an additional 268,225 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,305,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROAD opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $1,574,533.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

