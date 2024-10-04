Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.81 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

