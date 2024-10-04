Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 96,793 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,793 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 192,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,435,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

