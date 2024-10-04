Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 45,118 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.33% of Byrna Technologies worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYRN. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $394.50 million, a PE ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $45,743.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,169.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $45,743.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,169.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,416 shares of company stock worth $820,581. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Further Reading

