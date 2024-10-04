Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,207 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $346,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 196,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.51.
INTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
