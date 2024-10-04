Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,207 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $346,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 196,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.