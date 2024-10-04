Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 282.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Replimune Group worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Replimune Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Replimune Group Stock Down 4.7 %

REPL opened at $11.69 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $798.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile



Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

