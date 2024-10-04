Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 487.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 834,663 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 819,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Outset Medical Trading Down 5.4 %

OM opened at $0.58 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $30.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.52%. The business had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

