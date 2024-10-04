ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,086 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 175.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in OPENLANE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

