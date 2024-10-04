Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $702,000 Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gatos Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,503,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 54,222 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of GATO opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

