ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.38, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AKR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

