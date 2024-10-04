Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.