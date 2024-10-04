ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 327,448 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 129,323 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 685,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:THS opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.