Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $4,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

